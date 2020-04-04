Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

