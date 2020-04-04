Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,538 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Assurant worth $82,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $98.75 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.30.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

