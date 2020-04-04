Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,484 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Assurant worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Assurant by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,835,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

