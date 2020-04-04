ATBCoin (ATB) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $40,247.10 and $32,838.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.03498277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00750052 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.