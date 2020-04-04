ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,591.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $113,591.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00597567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

