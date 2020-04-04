ATC Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $117,818.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 23% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $117,818.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00599860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007594 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

