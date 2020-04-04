Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

ATHOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

