Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Cap of $3,608.22

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $3,608.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

