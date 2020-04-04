ATLANT (ATL) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC and OKEx. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $865,809.63 and approximately $1,142.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.02625883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00205800 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047758 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

