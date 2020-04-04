Atlas Protocol Market Cap Hits $6.05 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02607821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.