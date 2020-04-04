Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after buying an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after buying an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

TEAM stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

