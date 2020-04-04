Atonomi (ATMI) Market Capitalization Tops $50,504.90

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $50,504.90 and $3.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

