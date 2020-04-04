Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $313,782.51 and approximately $58.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. In the last week, Auctus has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,540,415 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

