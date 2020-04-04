Auctus (AUC) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $313,923.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,540,415 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

