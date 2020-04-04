AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATDRY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

