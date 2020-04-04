Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.