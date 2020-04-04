Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

