AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $5.21 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

AN stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

