Autonio Trading Up 2.1% This Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $361,368.56 and approximately $12.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.