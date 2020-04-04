AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $313,996,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $790.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $970.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,100.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.86.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

