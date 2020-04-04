Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,521 shares of company stock worth $6,328,336 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

