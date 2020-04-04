Aventus Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Aventus has a market cap of $500,142.81 and approximately $12,015.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02628168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00205300 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

