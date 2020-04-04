AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of AVX worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AVX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AVX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVX opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. AVX Co. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AVX news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera bought 31,763,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

