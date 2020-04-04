Azbit Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,969.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Azbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. Azbit has a total market cap of $428,538.06 and approximately $5,969.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.04556670 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

Azbit is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit's total supply is 126,154,720,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,599,165,442 tokens. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and BW.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

