Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

