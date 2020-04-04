Band Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004562 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,169,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.