Band Protocol Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004592 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $1.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,169,033 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

