Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,057,759 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 211.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.36% of Realogy worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 262,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realogy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 154,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

