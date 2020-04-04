Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,653 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

