Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,921 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of South Jersey Industries worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

