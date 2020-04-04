Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 8,265 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.36% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 919.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.92.

