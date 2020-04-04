Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of G-III Apparel Group worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 281,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $43.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

