Bank of America Corp DE Buys 13,262 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.70% of Renasant worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNST stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

