Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,381 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.69 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

