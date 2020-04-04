Bank of America Corp DE Buys 196,325 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 452.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.32% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $43.76 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

