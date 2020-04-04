Bank of America Corp DE Buys 360,600 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Nielsen worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

