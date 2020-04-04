Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Glaukos worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 1.84. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

