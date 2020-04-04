Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Plains GP worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of PAGP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

