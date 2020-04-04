Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of ExlService worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,344 shares of company stock worth $1,909,067. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

