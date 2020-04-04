Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.84% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000.

CRBN opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $133.84.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.