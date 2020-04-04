Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

