Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.67% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBP. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

