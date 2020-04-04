Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Newmark Group worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $604.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

