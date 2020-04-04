Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

FTAI stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

