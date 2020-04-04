Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.45 Million Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of News worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in News by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,004 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $11,306,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $6,313,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NWSA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.