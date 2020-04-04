Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.48 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

