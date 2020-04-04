Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.