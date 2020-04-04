Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after buying an additional 270,446 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

