Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Pegasystems worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

