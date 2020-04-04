Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.05 Million Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Progress Software worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGS opened at $32.43 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

